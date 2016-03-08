PSG and Juventus chase ex-Chelsea starlet that Liverpool want to tie down
12 July at 12:00According to the latest reports from British news outlet The Sun both Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are fighting to sign Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster, after the wonderkid has yet to agree a professional contract with the Merseyside club.
The young English forward was part of England’s U-17 World Cup winning side, yet he is wary of signing on with Liverpool unless he can be guaranteed first team football – or at least a pathway into the first team in the upcoming season.
Paris Saint-Germain are aware of this and appear to be favourites to snatch him away from the Kop; yet The Sun report that Juventus are still monitoring his situation.
The other clubs that have been linked with Brewster are Arsenal, Monaco, Tottenham and Barcelona; with all four enquiring about the availability of the forward in recent months. Brewster turned down the chance to move to RB Leipzig and Dortmund, according to the same reports.
