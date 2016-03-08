PSG and Juventus compete for Barcelona full-back
03 July at 22:30Barcelona are currently plotting somewhat of a revolution within their squad; with both Antoine Griezmann and Neymar looking extremely likely to join the squad this summer - revitalising the attack to try and mount a serious challenge next season, not only against an improving Real Madrid in La Liga but also on the European stage in the Champions League; after heartbreak in the semi-finals against Liverpool last season.
For this reason, Barcelona need to sell and one of the names on the club's possible departure list is full-back Nelson Semedo. The Portuguese defender is tactically versatile and flexible enough to play a number of different roles and could serve as the Bianconeri's perfect replacement for Joao Cancelo, who the club wish to sell this summer, with Manchester City a possible destination.
However, Juventus face competition from PSG for Semedo, who are considering asking for the defender as a part of the deal to sell Neymar back to his former club.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments