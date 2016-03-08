PSG and Juventus compete for Barcelona full-back

03 July at 22:30
Barcelona are currently plotting somewhat of a revolution within their squad; with both Antoine Griezmann and Neymar looking extremely likely to join the squad this summer - revitalising the attack to try and mount a serious challenge next season, not only against an improving Real Madrid in La Liga but also on the European stage in the Champions League; after heartbreak in the semi-finals against Liverpool last season. 

For this reason, Barcelona need to sell and one of the names on the club's possible departure list is full-back Nelson Semedo. The Portuguese defender is tactically versatile and flexible enough to play a number of different roles and could serve as the Bianconeri's perfect replacement for Joao Cancelo, who the club wish to sell this summer, with Manchester City a possible destination.

However, Juventus face competition from PSG for Semedo, who are considering asking for the defender as a part of the deal to sell Neymar back to his former club.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.