PSG and Juventus have the two best midfielders in the Champions League after four games
08 November at 21:00Paris Saint Germain midfielder Marco Verratti and Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic are the two most accurate midfielders in the Champions League after the first four games, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 27-year-old Italian midfielder has completed 305 passes for the Parisian side in their first four victories in the competition, with a successful pass rate of 93%. He has recently signed a new contract with the Ligue 1 side that keeps him at the squad until 2024. This season Verratti has made 14 appearances across all competitions, starting in 13 of them.
Furthermore, the report continues, Pjanic has completed 338 passes for Juventus in the Champions League, with a successful pass rate of 90%. His performances have been vital for the Bianconeri this season, and his importance to the squad obvious from his 13 starts in 14 games this season. He has also scored three goals and provided three assists for the Bianconeri this season.
Apollo Heyes
