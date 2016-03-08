PSG and Juventus may initiate swap deal in January involving De Sciglio
01 November at 10:00Paris Saint Germain are keen to sign Juventus full-back Mattia De Sciglio in the upcoming January transfer window after their failed attempt to sign the 27-year-old Italian in the summer, according to Calciomercato.com.
The report details how PSG sporting director Leonardo’s knowledge of Italian football and history with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici may help the deal, even if the Bianconeri currently have a shortage of full backs.
De Sciglio has missed the majority of this season so far with a biceps femoris muscle injury, forcing the Turin based club to rely on Danilo and Juan Cuadrado in the full-back position, but the Bianconeri are hoping that they can sign 28-year-old Belgian full-back Thomas Meunier on a free transfer next summer.
Therefore, the two clubs may initiate a swap in the upcoming January transfer window that would please both parties, the report adds. De Sciglio impressed in his two appearances this season for Juventus prior to his injury.
Apollo Heyes
