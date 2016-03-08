PSG and Manchester United interested in Chelsea midfielder
12 July at 19:30PSG have set their sights on Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to reports in France.
The Frenchman spent last season on loan at AC Milan scoring 2 goals and 1 assist in 31 games and became a key man in midfield for Gattuso.
New sporting director Leonardo dreams of taking him to Paris, Lampard would first like to evaluate the player before a decision is made.
Bakayoko signed for Chelsea from Monaco for a fee of €40 million.
Manchester United are also interested in the player.
