PSG and Manchester United interested in Chelsea midfielder

PSG have set their sights on Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to reports in France.



The Frenchman spent last season on loan at AC Milan scoring 2 goals and 1 assist in 31 games and became a key man in midfield for Gattuso.



New sporting director Leonardo dreams of taking him to Paris, Lampard would first like to evaluate the player before a decision is made.



Bakayoko signed for Chelsea from Monaco for a fee of €40 million.



Manchester United are also interested in the player.



