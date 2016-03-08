PSG and Manchester United interested in Chelsea midfielder

12 July at 19:30
PSG have set their sights on Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to reports in France.
 
The Frenchman spent last season on loan at AC Milan scoring 2 goals and 1 assist in 31 games and became a key man in midfield for Gattuso.
 
New sporting director Leonardo dreams of taking him to Paris, Lampard would first like to evaluate the player before a decision is made.
 
Bakayoko signed for Chelsea from Monaco for a fee of €40 million.
 
Manchester United are also interested in the player.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.