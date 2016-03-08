PSG and Milan handed boost as target admits 'there is no agreement for renewal'
09 April at 22:15Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has a future truly hanging in the balance. The Spanish midfielder's contract with the Red Devils expires this summer and, as of yet, there is no agreement between the club and the player over a new deal - leading speculation to grow that he will be departing the club.
Reports have linked Herrera to a number of clubs; most notably Ligue 1 giants PSG and both Roma and AC Milan from Serie A. Herrera is identified as Adrien Rabiot's potential replacement in Paris; with the Frenchman set to leave the club at the end of his contract in the summer also.
Speaking to ABC, Herrera confirmed that he will likely leave in the summer; but did not close the door on the possibility of staying, should a decent proposal come in from his current side.
"Today, the club and I are not thinking the same thing. There is no agreement for renewal. It is my duty, however, to continue listening to proposals from my club."
Therefore, it seems as though Herrera will be leaving Manchester in the summer and all that is left to determine is where his destination will be.
