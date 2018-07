PSG have announced that tomorrow at 15:00 will take place the presentation of Gianluigi Buffon. The 40-year-old goalkeeper recently revealed why he elected to join the French giants after suiting up for Juventus for 17 seasons. Buffon and PSG reached a 12-month agreement with an option for an additional year.Buffon stated that it was PSG’s “ambition” that ultimately led him to make his first-ever move abroad.