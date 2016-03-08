PSG captain Thiago Silva: 'Letting Rabiot leave is not a mistake'

PSG skipper and defender Thiago Silva believes that it is not a mistake to let Adrien Rabiot leave the French giants for free at the end of the season.Barcelona have already announced that the Frenchman will join the Catalan club on a free transfer at the end of the ongoing season as his contract at PSG expires in the summer.Thiago Silva was asked about PSG's decision to let the midfielder leave in an interview with Telefoot. He said: "A mistake to let him leave? I do not say that he is, he made his decision and the club in turn took his own."He is a good boy, but he made his choice and we must respect it, but now we need to work for a midfield that can help us without Rabiot."