PSG captain Thiago Silva: 'Letting Rabiot leave is not a mistake'

20 January at 19:05
PSG skipper and defender Thiago Silva believes that it is not a mistake to let Adrien Rabiot leave the French giants for free at the end of the season.

Barcelona have already announced that the Frenchman will join the Catalan club on a free transfer at the end of the ongoing season as his contract at PSG expires in the summer.

Thiago Silva was asked about PSG's decision to let the midfielder leave in an interview with Telefoot. He said: "A mistake to let him leave? I do not say that he is, he made his decision and the club in turn took his own.

"He is a good boy, but he made his choice and we must respect it, but now we need to work for a midfield that can help us without Rabiot."

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.