PSG, Cavani has decided upon his future: the details
15 January at 17:00Paris Saint Germain striker Edison Cavani has decided that he wants to leave the Parisian club immediately, according to a report from French media outlet L’Equipe via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 32-year-old Uruguayan, whose contract expires with the French giants this June, has asked the club for an immediate transfer away from the French capital. The player is unhappy with his lack of playing time, owing to the arrival of Argentine forward Mauro Icardi, as well as suffering from injury problems.
Spanish side Atletico Madrid are keen to acquire Cavani, the report highlights. The Madrid based club are struggling to score goals this season and believe the seasoned goal scorer will be able to provide consistent goals for them. Cavani has made 14 appearances across all competitions so far this season for a total of 568 minutes, scoring five goals and providing one assist in that time.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments