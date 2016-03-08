PSG, Cavani has said yes to a top Spanish side
17 October at 22:15Paris Saint Germain striker Edison Cavani has agreed terms with a top Spanish club, according to a report from French media outlet 10Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The former Palermo and Napoli striker has reportedly reached an agreement with Spanish side Atletico Madrid to join next summer once his contract expires with the French giants. The 32-year-old Uruguayan is ready to join the Spanish club in January, but coach Diego Simeone would prefer for the deal to take place in the summer, to avoid paying compensation to PSG.
Cavani has missed most of PSG’s games so far this season due to a hip injury, which has seen him miss eight out of the club’s 12 games already. However, he started the season strongly, scoring two goals in his first two games.
Cavani joined PSG from Napoli in 2013 after his impressive performances with the Partenopei caught the attention of top clubs around Europe.
Apollo Heyes
