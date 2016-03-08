PSG, Cavani is not likely to join Atletico Madrid in the summer: the reason
31 March at 19:30Paris Saint Germain forward Edison Cavani’s future is unclear, as it seems likely that he will not be joining Spanish side Atletico Madrid in the summer, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 33-year-old Uruguayan striker, whose contract expires with the Parisian club at the end of this season, reached a verbal agreement with the Spanish club at the start of the year that would see him join the club once his contract expires.
However, there have been some differences between the two parties in negotiations, the report continues, which make it likely that the former Palermo forward will not be joining Diego Simeone’s squad after all.
Cavani has made 22 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1096 minutes. In that time, he has scored seven goals and provided three assists, although he has struggled with multiple injuries including a groin strain and a hip injury.
Apollo Heyes
