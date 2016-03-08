PSG challenge Juve for Tonali



New PSG sporting director, Leonardo, has turned his attention to Brescia youngster Sandro Tonali.



According to BresciaOggi, the French champions will challenge Juventus for the signature of the young playmaker.



Should PSG complete the transfer it would be reminiscent to the deal that saw Marco Veratii move to PSG from Pescara, without ever playing a game in Serie A.



Tonali will play in Serie A next season if he stays in North Italy after Brescia won promotion to Serie A by winning the second division.



The Lodi native scored 3 and assisted 7 in Serie B last season.







