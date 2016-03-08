PSG challenge Manchester United for Juventus midfielder

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in bringing Blaise Matuidi back to the Parc des Princes.



According to Le Parisien, PSG have asked Juventus for information on Matuidi who played in Paris between 2011 – 2017.



The Frenchmen can leave Juventus for a total of 20 million euros after the Italian champions signed Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, both on a free transfer.



Bentancur, Khedira, Emre Can and Pjanic and all play in the centre of the park



PSG face competition from English powerhouse Manchester United who are also interested in the player as they look to reshape their side after a disastrous season.



Matuidi started his Troyes before moving to Saint-Etienne and PSG. The veteran midfielder is known for his tireless attitude and box-box intensity.



Matuidi was part of the France side that lifted the FIFA World Cup in Russia last year, beating Croatia in the final.



