Antero Henrique is constantly chasing new players,

His name? Alex Sandro, who has also been linked to Chelsea.

The Juventus full-back hasn’t come off a great season, and is seen as someone who could do with a change of scenery.

The Bianconeri wanted €60 million at the very least last summer for Antonio Conte to bring him to Chelsea, but he has since played poorly and missed out on Brazil’s final 23 in Russia.

Tuttosport claim that the exciting full-back is liked by Henrique, who originally recruited him to Porto back in 2011.

​There is talk that the Old Lady’s wingback is also liked by Manchester United.

United still need someone not named Ashley Young (who is 32) as their long-term option on the left.

One of the recent failures, Matteo Darmian, is wanted by Juventus as part of a swap deal, though the Bianconeri want to get the ex-Torino man for as little as possible.