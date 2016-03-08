PSG chief: 'I will not make hasty decisions after losing one game; I trust Tuchel'

07 March at 15:00
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has spoken to the press after his club were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by a spirited Manchester United, who overturned a 2-0 deficit suffered in the first leg at Old Trafford to win on away goals, the aggregate score at 3-3.

Speaking after the game, Al-Khelaifi has said the following:

'I am very disappointed, I do not understand how we managed to lose this game while playing very well  In spite of the gift we gave them after 2 minutes, we checked the game, then that penalty in the 90th which I still can not explain. Football unfortunately is not mathematics, now we have to work and analyze what happened. convinced that replaying 10 thousand times that game we would never lose 1-3, especially with that penalty in the 90th.

"Tuchel? I trust the technician and his decisions, I will not make hasty decisions for losing a game. Any decisions will be taken to mind cold. We will analyze everything calmly starting from the assumption that we trust the coach."

