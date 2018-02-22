Unai Emery is a hot commodity in Premier League circles right now, if the latest reports about his future are accurate.

According to two English papers, it appears that the Spaniard is wanted by Arsenal and West Ham.

The Sunday Express claim that the Paris Saint-Germain, whose deal wasn’t renewed after a two-year stay, is on the shortlist for both clubs.

The winner of three Europa League titles with Sevilla and of the Ligue 1-cup- league cup treble with PSG, Emery has shown that he has the credentials to Coach almost anywhere, though he was often criticized in Paris for being unable to deal with big names.

Arsenal are also reportedly linked to Luis Enrique, Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel.

The Express claim that the Basque gaffer’s salary is still a sticking point. The Sun, for their part, claim that Emery’s name has joined those of Manuel Pellegrini, Marco Silva and Paulo Fonseca in the running for Hammers boss.