The French international has been on top form for PSG and his country in the last few months, scoring four World Cup goals as Les Bleus added a second star to their jersey.

The youngster scored a spectacular goal against Nimes in a recent 4-2 win, his fourth of the campaign. Yet he was sent off late in the game, something which concerns his Coach.

“It’s a little bit the same with Mbappe,” Tuchel told RMC.

“You have to be gentle with him, you have to be careful that he doesn’t get a big head, that he develops his tactical consciousness and becomes aware of the importance of daily work in training, but also in his day-to-day professionalism in order to achieve the massive goals he’s set himself. That will be decisive, I believe. It’s a question of details.”

Still only 19, Mbappé was acquired in the summer of 2017 for a total of €135 million, and responded with 13 Ligue 1 goals last season.