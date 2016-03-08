PSG Coach: Real Madrid target Mbappé still needs to grow up
11 September at 15:15Thomas Tuchel believes that Kylian MBappé has some maturing to do.
The French international has been on top form for PSG and his country in the last few months, scoring four World Cup goals as Les Bleus added a second star to their jersey.
The youngster scored a spectacular goal against Nimes in a recent 4-2 win, his fourth of the campaign. Yet he was sent off late in the game, something which concerns his Coach.
“It’s a little bit the same with Mbappe,” Tuchel told RMC.
“You have to be gentle with him, you have to be careful that he doesn’t get a big head, that he develops his tactical consciousness and becomes aware of the importance of daily work in training, but also in his day-to-day professionalism in order to achieve the massive goals he’s set himself. That will be decisive, I believe. It’s a question of details.”
Still only 19, Mbappé was acquired in the summer of 2017 for a total of €135 million, and responded with 13 Ligue 1 goals last season.
