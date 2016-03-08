PSG coach Thomas Tuchel: “I speak with Khedira a lot”
19 August at 11:00Juventus kicked off their potentially high-goalscoring 2018/19 Serie A campaign with a goal from Sami Khedira, of all people, who put Juventus in the lead early on as they travelled to Chievo Verona. Khedira was the unlikely recipient to score first in Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut but it proved instrumental as the Old Lady narrowly avoided an embarrassing result, scraping through a 3-2 victory over the Verona side.
However, there is the possibility that Sami Khedira could still be on his way out of the Allianz Stadium; given interest from Paris Saint-Germain, who are said to be looking for an instant replacement for ageing Italian midfielder Thiago Motta. Khedira has been identified as a possible replacement, after also being linked with a move to Manchester United earlier in the market; with Juve that time having stated their intentions to keep the German.
Speaking to Canal +, PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel said that “It is true that I speak a lot with Khedira; but I won’t talk about the market tonight. Why do I talk to him? Because I’ve known him for 14 years…”
Although Tuchel is by no means confirming that PSG are interested, it does keep open a door of possibility; as Juventus look to cling on to their German midfielder.
