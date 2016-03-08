PSG coach Tuchel impressed with Icardi
12 January at 12:20Mauro Icardi is enjoying a return to form in the French capital of Paris as he looks to make the most of his loan from Inter.
And it is much to his coach's delight, Thomas Tuchel, who is said and quoted to be overjoyed at the impact Mauro Icardi has had since joining the club.
Since moving from the city of Milan to Paris, the 26-year-old has found shooting boots once again, thoroughly enjoying the service and relationships formed on the pitch up front with the world class likes of Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria.
Mauro marked his authority in the French league with a hat-trick in the 6-1 Coupe de la Ligue win over Saint-Etienne on Wednesday, giving Mauro is 9th goal in his last 10 matches.
Coach Tuchel is said to be hugely impressed with Icardi, and cared to comment as reported by Goal.com
"I'm very impressed with Mauro Icardi," Tuchel told reporters ahead of Sunday's Ligue 1 meeting with Monaco.
"I met him here for the first time. The guy is super reliable and very, very professional. He understands football tactically, works defensively and is very, very efficient.
"His work and his reliability for the team is very impressive, but I don't want to talk about the purchase option."
Icardi, Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria has been dubbed the 'Fantastic Four', and Tuchel is impressed by quality and adaptability to the tactical system in place:
"We are more reliable and beefier than in 2019," Tuchel said. "Our team has matured with the recruitment of the pre-season.
"There is a good frame of mind. We have a great team with healthy competition and I want to maintain this good level.
"We attack together and we defend together. This is perhaps one of the most beautiful things in football. A team cannot win with five players. The best level requires playing as a team.
"If you want to play 4-4-2, there are a lot of things to do and spaces to protect. Everyone has to do what is necessary and the players are doing it at the moment.
"With 4-4-2, the sides have to be more careful about defensive replacement than when playing in 4-3-3.
"I want players who are free to attack, but who also protect the spaces. I'm asking of my offensive players that they try to chase the ball in order to achieve a high pressure and recover the ball quickly.
"We have players capable of doing this counter-pressing. Neymar is smart enough to do it, Mauro Icardi or Angel Di Maria and Pablo Sarabia, too. We always find the best possible mix for us to keep this balance."
Anthony Privetera
