PSG concern as Neymar thinking of Manchester City move

25 April at 17:45
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport today, there is not just Real Madrid on the trail of PSG forward Neymar. In addition to the La Liga giants, Manchester City are reportedly in the running for the Brazilian's signature if he were to leave PSG. Neymar reportedly likes the idea of playing for City and would like to be coached, once again, by Pep Guardiola.

A move for Neymar would certainly be expensive though; the Brazilian having only moved to PSG from Barcelona two years ago.

