PSG, contract renewal ready for Verratti
08 October at 21:00Paris Saint Germain are ready to offer a contract renewal to Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, according to French newspaper L’Equipe via Calciomercato.com today.
The 26-year-old’s contract expires with the club in 2021, but due to his importance to the club and his incredible performances in Ligue 1, the club are keen to add an extra two years to his contract in order to protect their player from interested parties in the transfer market.
Verratti joined the Parisian side in 2012 after his performances with his hometown club, Pescara, showed his talents and potential. The player has made 288 appearances for PSG so far in his career, scoring nine goals and providing 47 assists in that time.
The Italian midfielder is also known for his temper, which has seen him pick up 85 yellow cards and five red cards throughout his time in Paris.
So far this season Verratti has played all but one game for PSG.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments