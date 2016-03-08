French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio.The Italian announced that he had reached a mutual agreement with the bianconeri to end terminate his contract. His exit comes after 25 years of stay at Juventus and he made over 350 appearances for the club, winning the Scudetto seven times.La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Paris-Saint Germain are interested in signing Marchisio on a free transfer this summer.The outlet states that the presence of Gianluigi Buffon at the Parisien side could influence Marchisio's decision and while no contact has been made and no offer has been made by PSG, they could look to sign Marchisio.PSG want a midfielder to replace Thiago Motta and Marchisio could be the one.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)