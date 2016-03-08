PSG crowned champions of France after Ligue 1 cancellation

French clubs have already adopted a final decision on the standings that end the football season in Ligue 1, after the meeting that they all held today.



According to this decision, as reported by L'Equipe, PSG will be crowned the champions of France and the Parisian team, together with Olympique Marseille and Rennes, will represent French football in the next edition of the Champions League.



The criterion followed for the elaboration of the standings follows that of points obtained per match, which according to the aforementioned source, was the one suggested by the French Football Federation.



According to this final list of teams, Lille, Reims and Nice will participate in the Europa League on behalf of the country in 2020/21, while Amiens and Toulouse will be relegated to the French second division.