PSG, Dani Alves: 'Neymar's happiness is in Barcelona...'
25 September at 20:45Former Paris Saint Germain defender Dani Alves spoke to International media outlet Business Insider via Calciomercato.com today about the current situation in Paris related to unsettled star Neymar.
“I keep thinking that his happiness is in Barcelona. I think he would have found his happiness by continuing what he did there a few years ago. When you're happy somewhere, you try to go back there, and I think that's what he tried to do.”
27-year-old Brazilian forward Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a world record €222m, but this summer attempted to move back to his former side after missing the Spanish side.
Neymar has since lost the support of the fans, although his late winner against Strasbourg earlier this season still caused even the angriest of fans to celebrate wildly.
Apollo Heyes
