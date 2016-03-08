PSG deal for German defender could be off
29 July at 09:55Paris Saint- Germain are reportedly set to miss out on signing Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.
Boateng seemed set on a move to PSG about last week after the Parisiens had started talks for the German and were close to agreeing a fee for him.
InsideFutbol state that PSG's deal for Boateng seems to be going down the gutters as they are refusing to meet the demands of the Bavarians and that could possibly lead to Boateng not joining PSG this summer.
Bayern want a fee of about 60 million euros to part ways with the defender, but the Parisiens feel that the sum is excessive for Boateng, who is willing to leave Bayern this summer.
Manchester United and Juventus have also been linked with the player, but no concrete offers have arrived. Bayern will sell the former Manchester City man, but only for the right price.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
