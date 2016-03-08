PSG defender Marquinhos: 'Neymar? We all hope he stays here'

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos has revealed that the players at the club want Neymar to stay this summer.

Marquinhos' Brazilian teammate Neymar has been heavily linked with a move away from the Parisiens this summer, with Barcelona already looking to bring him back to the Nou Camp in a swap deal that could involve Ousmane Dembele.

In an interview that Marquinhos gave to the media after coming off during Brazil's 0-0 draw against Venezuela, he said: '' He is a player of great quality who makes the difference. We, as teammates and friends, want him to stay at PSG.

"He knows what to do and our president knows it too. We'll see, now I'm focused on Copa America, it's my only thought."

