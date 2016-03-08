PSG demand €100m, two players from Barca for Neymar: report

French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have reportedly demanded €100 million plus two players from Spanish club Barcelona for striker Neymar, as per Mundo Deportivo.



The Brazil international has been unsettled in Paris since his world-record move from the Catalan giants in 2017 and is expected to leave the current French champions in the ongoing transfer window.



However, the La Liga giants are finding hard to finance the deal to bring the 27-year-old back to the club especially after signing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid for €120 million and Frenkie de Jong from Dutch club Ajax for €75 million.



Recently it was reported that PSG have rejected Barca’s first offer for Neymar which was believed to be a season-long loan offer with an option to buy at the end of the next campaign.



But as per the latest report, it is believed that the French club have demanded €100 million along with winger Ousmane Dembélé and right-back Nélson Semedo from the Catalan-based club in exchange for Neymar.

