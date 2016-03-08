PSG deny reports of summer move for Mourinho

24 January at 21:15
In the past few days, reports and discsussions detailed that PSG were potentially lining up recently dismissed Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho for the summer. Mourinho has experience in many of Europe's top leagues and is therefore seen as he ideal candidate for any club looking to find a new manager.

According to Mundo Deportivo, however, PSG are happy with current coach Tuchel and will not be pursuing Mourinho in the upcoming summer.

