PSG drop interest in Milan’s Donnarumma

25 July at 12:00
Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have dropped interest in AC Milan’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to French newspaper L'Equipe.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away from the San Siro as the Milan-based club had to balance their books after failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. 

However, the Rossoneri have only received one offer for the Italy international which came from PSG where they offered €20 million plus goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

That offer was rejected by Milan as they are only interested in a cash deal and valued the 20-year-old at around €50 million.

Therefore, as per the new reports, French club have decided not to pursue chase for their number one target for the goalkeeping spot as they believe Milan’s valuation for their number one is ‘excessive’.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.