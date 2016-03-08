PSG drop interest in Milan’s Donnarumma

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have dropped interest in AC Milan’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to French newspaper L'Equipe.



The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away from the San Siro as the Milan-based club had to balance their books after failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.



However, the Rossoneri have only received one offer for the Italy international which came from PSG where they offered €20 million plus goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.



That offer was rejected by Milan as they are only interested in a cash deal and valued the 20-year-old at around €50 million.



Therefore, as per the new reports, French club have decided not to pursue chase for their number one target for the goalkeeping spot as they believe Milan’s valuation for their number one is ‘excessive’.

