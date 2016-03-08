PSG enter race to sign Juve target Eriksen
21 October at 12:30French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have entered the race to sign English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen, as per Daily Mail.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based outfit and has been attracting interest from number of clubs in England and abroad as well.
As per the latest development, PSG have also entered the race to sign the 27-year-old in the January transfer window.
Eriksen has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid whereas he has also attracted interest from the likes league rivals Manchester United and Italian Serie A giants Juventus.
Eriksen has been at Spurs since 2013 when he joined them from Dutch club Ajax for a reported fee of just €12.45 million.
Since then, the versatile midfielder has scored 50 goals in 210 league appearances for the club.
