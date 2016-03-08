PSG eye Dybala, Icardi for post-Neymar era: report

French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are evaluating the profiles of two players for the post Neymar era.



The Brazil international is expected to end his horrid time in the French capital and re-join Spanish giants FC Barcelona before the end of the transfer window.



As per a report published at Le Parisien, the French club are now preparing for a life without the star striker and are evaluating profiles of two players from the Italian Serie A—Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi and Juventus’ Paulo Dybala.



Icardi has been linked with a move away from the club all summer after he is being informed by the new manager Antonio Conte that he does not have a future at the San Siro.



On the other hand, Dybala’s future is up in the air as well ever since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri and the Argentina international came close to joining English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the summer.

