PSG eye Icardi’s permanent signing, Wanda Nara unwilling to give green signal
14 December at 09:20French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are ready to sign Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan’s striker Mauro Icardi permanently but is yet to receive a positive response from the player’s wife Wanda Nara who is also his agent, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Argentina international is currently on a season-long loan at the Paris-based club who have an option to make the deal permanent by paying €70 million to the Milan-based club till the summer of 2020.
Icardi has been in impressive form at his new club where he has managed to score 12 goals along with providing two assists in just 15 appearances in all competition.
That performance has not gone unnoticed as the club’s hierarchy have already begun the process for meeting the player’s release clause to sign him permanently.
However, as per the latest report, Icardi’s wife—Wanda Nara—who is also his agent has not given a green signal yet.
The report stated that Nara is still waiting to hear from her husband who has not showing his absolute willingness towards a permanent move to Paris.
