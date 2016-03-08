PSG eye Juve midfielder in January
31 October at 11:05French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are keen on signing Italian Serie A outfit Juventus midfielder Emre Can in the January transfer window, as per Le10Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The German international decided to stay with the Turin-based outfit after being linked with a move away from the club all summer with the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri.
Rumours regarding Can’s future intensified after he was dropped from Juve’s UEFA Champions League squad as well.
As per the latest report, PSG—who have already tried to sign the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder in the summer without success—are once again ready to have a go in January and have made the 25-year-old their number one target for the mid-season transfer window.
Can has been with the Bianconeri since the summer of 2018 when he moved on a free-transfer after his contract with the English Premier League outfit Liverpool came to an end.
Since then, Can has represented the Old Lady in 33 league matches, scoring four goals.
