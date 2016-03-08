PSG eye Juventus' defender in January
29 October at 10:25French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit Juventus’ full-back Mattia De Sciglio in the January transfer window, as per Le Parisien.
The Les Parisiens are currently struggling on the defensive front with multiple injuries and are looking for reinforcement in the upcoming transfer window.
As per the latest report, the Paris-based club have identified the 27-year-old as a perfect fit and are likely to make a move for him in January.
De Sciglio has been with the Turin-based club since 2017 when he moved from league rivals AC Milan for a reported fee of €12 million.
Since then, the Italy international has not been able to cement his place in the playing eleven and till now has represented the Old Lady in just 36 league matches over the course of two seasons.
In the ongoing campaign, De Sciglio has only played 105 minutes for the Bianconeri.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments