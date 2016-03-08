PSG eye move for Chelsea’s star midfielder
19 December at 10:50French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are interested in signing English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s star midfielder N'Golo Kante.
The French international is being termed as one of the best in his position and has been attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in the recent past.
As per the latest development, PSG are also evaluating the possibility of bringing Kante back to France as he currently has a contract with the London-based club till 2023.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments