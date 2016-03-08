PSG eye move for Juve’s De Sciglio in January, different options on the table
28 November at 10:15French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have been interested in singing Italian Serie A outfit Juventus’ right-back Mattia De Sciglio for quite some time now.
The Paris-based club tried to sign the former AC Milan full-back in the summer transfer window as well but could not complete the deal in time due to difference in the valuation of the player.
It seems now that PSG are once again evaluating the possibility of making a move for De Sciglio in the January transfer window.
In the summer, the deal could not materialise as Juve wanted a fee in the region of €25 million for the Italy international which was deemed excessive by the hierarchy of the Paris-based club and there is no reason to believe that the Turin-based outfit will lower their demands in the mid-season transfer window.
Therefore, PSG’s Sporting Director Leonardo Araújo is considering the option of offering one out of Layvin Kurzawa or Thomas Meunier to the Old Lady in order to bring De Sciglio to Paris.
However, it is believed that even if Juve’s hierarchy approve the idea of adding either player in the deal considering the fact that they have been interested in Meunier for some time now, it is likely that the current Italian champions will still ask for a fee in the region of €10 million.
