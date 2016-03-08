PSG eye shock move for AC Milan midfielder
27 October at 22:55French giants Paris Saint-Germain reportedly see Franck Kessie as a possible way of bolstering their midfield.
The midfielder joined the rossoneri from Atalanta on a two-year long loan last summer and he has done well for the club since then and has flourished under the tutelage of Rino Gattuso.
A report from Calciomercato states that the Milan star is being eyed by PSG in an attempt to bolster their midfield options. The French side also see Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos to increase depth and quality that they have in the middle of the park.
Kessie has been an important player for Gattuso's men this season, appearing in all the eight Serie A games, scoring twice and assisting once. He is likely to play against Sampdoria tomorrow too.
PSG though, are light in midfield currently. And don't have more than four midfield options in their current side.
Kaus_Pandey17
