PSG eying move for AC Milan starlet
25 October at 09:35PSG are in the hunt for potential reinforcements on the market with the view of finally showing dominance not only in their domestic league and cup competitions but also in the Champions League, which has been a sort of taboo for the French champions for some time now, who under coach Tuchel would finally like to make the leap in quality.
According to reports, in fact, Franck Kessie from AC Milan is one of the players the club from the French capital is targeting to reinforce the midfield department, which is not as solid this season as it used to be at the club.
Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso considers Kessie unsellable and deems him as one of the integral parts of his team. Thus said, it will be up to technical director Leonardo to decide whether to stick to the coach's opinion or ponder a sale of the Ivorian.
Kessie has appeared in 9 matches for his team in all competitions, scoring 2 goals and assisting one throughout the season so far.
Go to comments