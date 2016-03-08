PSG eying move for AC Milan starlet

Kessie applauso Milan
25 October at 09:35
PSG are in the hunt for potential reinforcements on the market with the view of finally showing dominance not only in their domestic league and cup competitions but also in the Champions League, which has been a sort of taboo for the French champions for some time now, who under coach Tuchel would finally like to make the leap in quality.

According to reports, in fact, Franck Kessie from AC Milan is one of the players the club from the French capital is targeting to reinforce the midfield department, which is not as solid this season as it used to be at the club.

Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso considers Kessie unsellable and deems him as one of the integral parts of his team. Thus said, it will be up to technical director Leonardo to decide whether to stick to the coach's opinion or ponder a sale of the Ivorian.

Kessie has appeared in 9 matches for his team in all competitions, scoring 2 goals and assisting one throughout the season so far.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.