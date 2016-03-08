PSG fall against Lyon as Juventus remain the only undefeated team in Europe

Juventus are going through a somewhat negative period at the moment. The Bianconeri lost 0-3 against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia and only drew 3-3 against Parma during the weekend in Serie A. However, despite this, it has so far been a fascinating season for Massimiliano Allegri's men.



Up to here, in fact, Juventus have not lost in the league and are the only team in the top European league that are still unbeaten. Paris Saint-Germain's defeat yesterday against Lyon isolated the Bianconeri in the ranking. Without Neymar, Tuchel's men fell 1-2, with Dembele and Fekir scoring for the home side.



In the most difficult moment of the season, Juventus at least have a mild consolation and reached a small milestone on the international level. In 22 games, the team led by Cristiano Ronaldo won 19, drew 3 and lost none, with 46 goals scored and 15 conceded, as well as 11 clean sheets. A total of 60 points.