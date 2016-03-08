PSG fall behind Juve and Spurs in race for Ndombele

The fight for Tanguy Ndombelé is well and truly on. Lyon's midfielder was one of the best performers of the season in France, and also showed what he could do in the Champions League, especially in the first leg against Barcelona. This prompted a number of clubs to openly court the midfielder, with Juventus right at the front of the queue from the beginning.

However they were far from alone, with Real Madrid at one point looking like the front runners for signing him, when there were reports they had met with his representatives last month. PSG have also always been in the race for him, however apparently in recent days they have fallen behind Tottenham, who have reportedly stolen a march on their rivals and are now the favourites to sign him. Spurs are ready to launch a €60m offer for the Frenchman, and at the moment, it appears to be between them and Juventus for his signature. But this is football, and a lot can change in a short space of time, but one thing seems for sure, he will be moving on in the summer.