PSG, future of Inter's Icardi depends on Neymar and Financial Fair Play
29 November at 16:15Paris Saint Germain are increasingly convinced by the performances of Inter owned striker Mauro Icardi and would like to enact the €70 million buy option on the player, but there are currently two big issues blocking the deal’s completion, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Parisian club first have to make sure they stay within the confines of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play. The investments the club made on Neymar and Kylian Mbappé have caused the position to be a little precarious, and therefore they will need to ensure that they have correct financial situation in place to enact the buy option.
The other thing the situation depends on is the future of star forward Neymar, the report continues. PSG’s Sporting Director Leonardo reaffirmed the club’s intentions to retain Kylian Mbappé but did not say the same about the 27-year-old Brazilian. By selling Neymar, it allows the French club the space to safely enact the buy option on Icardi.
Apollo Heyes
