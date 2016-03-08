PSG have submitted an offer for Manchester United's Pogba: the details
24 April at 16:45French giants Paris Saint Germain have submitted an offer for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to reports in the French press via Calciomercato.com earlier today.
The reports detail how the Parisian club are keen to bring the 27-year-old Frenchman, who is contracted to the Red Devils until 2021, back to his home city. PSG believe that Pogba could be the missing link to help them in their quest for European domination, and have already submitted an offer for the 2018 World Cup winner.
PSG have offered Manchester United both Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler in exchange for Pogba, the reports continue. The Argentine forward previously played for the Red Devils but didn’t feel at home, quickly leaving the north of England. Both Juventus and Real Madrid are also keen on the 27-year-old Frenchman, with the Bianconeri in particular working hard to sign the player. He has only made eight appearances for Manchester United this season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments