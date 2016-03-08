PSG haven't given up on Juventus full back Mattia De Sciglio
03 December at 18:15Paris Saint Germain haven’t given up their interest on Juventus full back Mattia De Sciglio, according to a report from Italian media outlet IlBianconero.com via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how PSG’s Sporting Director Leonardo is incredibly keen to sign the 27-year-old Italian, as he knows him from the pair’s time together at AC Milan. Contracted until 2022, De Sciglio has struggled for playing time with the Turin based club so far this season due to a biceps femoris muscle injury suffered with the Bianconeri in their second league game of the season against Napoli.
Paris Saint Germain, who are set to let left back Layvin Kurzawa leave the club in January (via Calciomercato.com), believe that De Sciglio would be a good fit at the Parisian club due to his experience with both the Rossoneri and the Bianconeri, as well as his flexibility at being able to play as either a left back or a right back.
Apollo Heyes
