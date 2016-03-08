PSG, Icardi: 'Playing here is the top. Future? Let's see...'
04 November at 23:47Mauro Icardi moved from Inter Milan to PSG this past summer on a loan with an option to buy in the French club's favor. The Argentine striker had a great month of October for his new club as he talked about his future to RMC Sport (via Calciomercato.com), here is what he had to say on the matter:
"PSG Future? I have to prove my worth on the pitch. The month of October was very positive for me and for the club but there is still a very long way ahead. I have to be consistent and continue like this. Let's wait and see before talking about my future, I am fully focused on the pitch. To play for PSG is really the top, I will give it my all to continue playing here...'.
Icardi has been doing well for his new club but his old supporters don't really seem to miss him that much since the Lukaku-Martinez pair have been doing amazing for the nerazzurri. For more football news, click here.
Go to comments