PSG, Icardi: 'Return to Inter? We'll see what happens in May or June...'
16 October at 12:30Paris Saint Germain striker Mauro Icardi spoke to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com this morning, discussing his future in Paris and if he thinks Inter can win the scudetto this season.
"This year I'm at the PSG and my goal is to do my best for this jersey. Return to Inter? At the end of the season, around May or June, we'll see what happens. It's still too early to say anything. Scudetto? It's up to them to continue the work we've tried to do before to reduce the gap with Juve, which for me are still at the top.”
The 26-year-old Argentinian forward joined the Ligue 1 side on transfer deadline day this summer after a summer filled with speculation and rumour, with top clubs around Italy fighting for his signature. However, he joined PSG on a season long loan with a €70 million option to buy.
Apollo Heyes
