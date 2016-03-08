PSG identify Barcelona forward as ideal replacement for Mbappe
12 November at 20:15French giants Paris Saint Germain have already started to think of 20-year-old star Kylian Mbappe’s replacement, who is wanted by Spanish side Real Madrid, according to a report from British newspaper Four Four Two via Calciomercato.com today.
The Parisian side have identified Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann as their number one desire, the report suggests. The club believe he has the ideal profile to work alongside their star strikers Mauro Icardi and Neymar. PSG currently have Icardi on loan from Inter but considering the declining condition of Edison Cavani and the likely departure of Mbappe, the idea is to enact their €70 million buy option on the player.
Griezmann joined Barcelona this summer from fellow Spanish side Atletico Madrid in a deal worth around €120 million (via BBC), but so far, he has done little to justify his high price tag. In 15 games for the Blaugrana, he has only hit the net four times, all against weaker opponents.
Apollo Heyes
