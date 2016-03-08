PSG identify Juve’s defender as number one target for January
28 November at 13:45French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have identified Italian Serie A outfit Juventus’ right-back Mattia De Sciglio as their number one target for the January transfer window, as per Le10sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Italy international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI following the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri in the summer.
As per the latest report, PSG have identified the former AC Milan right-back as their number one target for January transfer window who has a contract with the Old Lady till the summer of 2022.
