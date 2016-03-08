Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Renato Sanches…

Recent interest from PSG looked good for the Germans, who sent the Portuguese man on loan to Swansea last season, only to see him play around 700 minutes of EPL action without ever making an impact.

Yet L’Équipe write that, while Antero Henrique tried to chat to Bayern about the 21-year-old while discussing the potential signing of full-back Juan Bernat (the main focus of the meeting), it has emerged that many directors in Paris don’t want Sanches at all.

While the former Benfica man exploded onto the scene in 2016 with his club, winning a league title before playing a starring role for Portugal at the European Championships, it emerges that many within the French club would rather give the youngsters a chance rather than go for a rushed buy.

The Ligue 1 transfer window closes tomorrow night, the same time as the Bundesliga one. Players like Christopher N’Kunku and Antoine Bernede are mentioned at the top of the list, but the Parisians are counting on their youngsters this year under Thomas Tuchel, who would have watched Sanches when he was coach at Borussia Dortmund...

The Bayern Munich man is low in the pecking order despite costing them €35 million (bonuses excluded) in the summer of 2016.