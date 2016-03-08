PSG initiate contacts with AC Milan for Donnarumma: the details

26 June at 23:25
In their pursuit of a goalkeeper, Fabrizio Romano reports that PSG have turned to AC Milan's Gigio Donnarumma, initiating contact with the Rossoneri for the player.
 
Surprisingly enough, Milan want only €50m to sell the talented youngster, which is a fee that the French side certainly can pay. However, to lower the price even more, they are considering including Areola in the deal, who is worth around €30m. Negotiations are underway, and far from over.

