PSG insisting for Dybala: Leonardo trying to overcome all the obstacles

22 August at 13:15
The transfer market is coming to an end and there are still several knots to untie, paradoxical situations to solve and one of these is Paulo Dybala's future at Juventus. Will he stay or will he leave the Allianz Stadium?

PSG continue to sniff around and as reported by Tuttosport, Dybala is one of the names that Leonardo has in mind to fill the hole that the departure of Neymar will inevitably create.

This is why the technical director of the French club immediately rushed to the heart of the matter: Leonardo first of all wants to understand the situation of Dybala's image rights, a question that slowed down his potential moves to Manchester United and Tottenham.

​For this reason, the former AC Milan director will be in contact with the player's agents in the coming days to try and find an agreement with Juventus' number 10. Afterwards, however, it will depend on Juve if they let their star go, depending also on other potential sales, including that of Mario Mandzukic.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.