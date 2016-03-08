PSG insisting for Dybala: Leonardo trying to overcome all the obstacles
22 August at 13:15The transfer market is coming to an end and there are still several knots to untie, paradoxical situations to solve and one of these is Paulo Dybala's future at Juventus. Will he stay or will he leave the Allianz Stadium?
PSG continue to sniff around and as reported by Tuttosport, Dybala is one of the names that Leonardo has in mind to fill the hole that the departure of Neymar will inevitably create.
This is why the technical director of the French club immediately rushed to the heart of the matter: Leonardo first of all wants to understand the situation of Dybala's image rights, a question that slowed down his potential moves to Manchester United and Tottenham.
For this reason, the former AC Milan director will be in contact with the player's agents in the coming days to try and find an agreement with Juventus' number 10. Afterwards, however, it will depend on Juve if they let their star go, depending also on other potential sales, including that of Mario Mandzukic.
Go to comments